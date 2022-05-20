Yankee Hill Village to celebrate resident’s 100th birthday

Just weeks prior to her 100th birthday, Ruth Swanson paused last week to count her blessings:

She thought of the genetic advantages of having parents who lived long, healthy lives. Her dad reached the age of 97; her mother lived to be 101.

She treasured her long marriage to the love of her life, former State Treasurer Wayne Schafer, who passed away in 2003. She thanks God for their two daughters (one deceased), two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

And, she looked back at a decision she made 10 years ago that has led to many friendships: She moved to Clark Jeary Retirement Community (now Yankee Hill Village) on June 28, 2012.

The comfort she felt as a visitor to the south-central Lincoln retirement community is the same friendliness she enjoys today.

“I had a friend who lived there at the time, and I knew Carla (Abendroth, a senior living consultant at the retirement community), so I was familiar with the community and felt comfortable there,” Ruth reflected.

“I’d lived in Lincoln since the 1950s, and I’d lived alone in my house for nine years after Wayne passed away,” said Ruth. “I knew the time was right, and I was confident that I was making the right choice.”

Noteworthy lifestyle

Longevity isn’t the only inherited trait she enjoys. Music is another.

Ruth started playing the piano at the tender age of 7. More than 90 years later, her neighbors and friends at Yankee Hill Village enjoy the keyboard talent Ruth shares during weekly church services on Sundays and Thursdays. She also has been known to play for parties and other special occasions.

In 1941, she became a music teacher and sixth-grade schoolteacher in Butte, Nebraska, followed by a stint in Tecumseh. In later years, the Papillion native would teach organ classes at Southeast Community College.

Residents and their families aren’t the only folks who appreciate the musical talents of the centenarian-to-be.

“Immanuel Communities’ CEO Eric Gurley was touring our facility one day when he walked by the chapel, heard music, and suddenly stopped,” said Beth Alberts, Life Enrichment coordinator at Yankee Hill Village. “Someone asked him why, and he said, ‘I just have to stop and listen to her play. The music is beautiful,’” he said.

“Music is very important in our residents’ lives. Live music is always one of the most popular activities we offer,” said Alberts, an 18-year employee of the retirement community. Recorded music also complements workout sessions at the Wellness Center.

The Rev. David Kingsborough, pastor at Yankee Hill Village for nearly three years, feels blessed for what Ruth brings to the worship services.

“Her musical prowess constantly amazes me, the way she makes music come alive,” he said. “What she adds is immeasurable as she prepares our hearts and minds for worship.”

Yankee Hill Village offers a busy schedule of activities and invites residents to be as active as they care to be. Other activities offered regularly include morning exercise classes, Wii bowling, several variations of bingo, art classes, Bible study, men’s and women’s coffee sessions, organized shopping trips, Bocce ball and chapel services. Residents also have 24/7 access to the Wellness Center, with admission available on a key fob basis.

Yankee Hill Village is home to 116 residents. The retirement community at 33rd and Yankee Hill Road offers 59 assisted-living apartments, 47 for independent living and 16 memory support.

A party on her big day

Yankee Hill Village will pay tribute to Ruth Swanson’s 100th birthday with a party for residents June 16. She will become the second resident to mark their 100th birthday at the retirement community. The first, Art Talcott of Hickman, lived to be 103.

Twelve days later, Ruth will mark her 10th anniversary as a Yankee Hill Village resident. She says her secret to longevity is really no secret at all: “I watch my diet, exercise, and take care of myself. I’m grateful and blessed for the life I’ve lived.”

