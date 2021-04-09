Why is discussing sensitive topics with your doctor important?

To have a good partnership with your doctor, it is important to talk about uncomfortable subjects, like recent falls, memory loss or prolonged grieving, even if you are embarrassed.

Doctors are used to talking about these common, personal matters, and it is important to understand that some problems are not necessarily normal parts of aging.

A fall can occur as we age for a number of reasons including weakness, poor balance, vision difficulties and side effects caused from certain types of medications. Some older adults develop a fear of falling and, as a result, decrease physical activity and social engagement. This can result in further physical decline. Your doctor can recommend some things to do to reduce your chances of falling and improve overall mobility.

Difficulty recalling information is common as we age; this is typically referred to as "tip of the tongue syndrome." If you or a loved one struggle to remember how to perform everyday tasks, get disoriented or lost in familiar places or are unable to recognize common objects, let your doctor know. These may be signs of a more serious problem such as early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. A more thorough checkup may be needed to understand what is causing the memory loss symptoms.