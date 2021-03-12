Webinar to address climate change effects on older adults

Dr. David Corbin will present a Zoom webinar, "Older Adults, Climate Change and Environmental Equity," at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

Climate change and environmental health issues impact people of all ages. Corbin will discuss the many ways that older adults are vulnerable and affected by climate change, inequities that exist and how we can all get involved with conservation issues in Nebraska.

This program is free and open to the public. It is of special interest to those who care about Nebraska’s environment and those who work in the public health and aging fields. There will be time for questions and answers.

The presenter, David E. Corbin, PhD, is an emeritus professor of health education/public health and gerontology at the University of Nebraska Omaha. He serves on the advisory board of the American Public Health Association’s Center for Climate, Health and Equity. He is on the executive committee of the Nebraska Sierra Club and has taught Energy Policy at Creighton University over the past several years. He received Al Gore’s Climate Reality training in 2015, and he has given numerous presentations on climate change and health.

Register in advance for this webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uDau3G6XRVW5IEhL2OSJ9Q

