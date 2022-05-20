 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather cooperates at LSMGL Woodland Hills event

  • 0

Senior Fun Day at Woodland Hills golf course on May 16 could not have asked for better conditions with sunny skies, mild temperatures and little wind.

The new Shamble format used 100% of each golfer’s handicap, and everyone played from the gold tees, which resulted in extremely low scores. After selecting the best drive from each foursome, each golfer played his own ball to complete the hole with the two best net scores used on the par 4’s and 5’s, and one net score used on the par 3’s.

Pin prizes were awarded on No. 18 for longest putt and No. 9 for closest to the pin with the second shot, with Jerry Heinauer and Jeff Kuhlman winning those, respectively. The next Fun Day will take place at a favorite stop in Papillion at Tara Hills on Monday, May 23.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 76-Doug McClelland, Jim Cunningham, James Johnson and Dennis Witfoth; second place, score 84-Jim Wagner, Bill Meek, Jim Martin and Dave Reifschneider; third place, score 87-Dan Bunde, Bruce Liesveld, Tom Meyer and Jerry Robinette.

Flight B-First place, score 83-John Votta, Steve Cherep, Jerry Petersen and Jim Stepanich; second place, score 84-Dave Dunning, Mark Jeter, Robert James and Tom Doering; third place, score 90-Myron Thoreson, Stan Dinges, Robert Hailey and Andy Anderson.

