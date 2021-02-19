Walk local

Stay fit, “they” said. Go outside. Walk. Enjoy the fresh air, “they” said.

Obviously, “they” do not live in Nebraska. Currently the outdoors is not a sensible choice for walking. The place we have been warned about hath frozen over across the Plains. Where to go? Try a sheltered, heated and entertaining arena … the indoor mall.

Humans tend to lose all inhibition while circling a mall’s carnival of shops, breathing hard and eyes straight ahead. It is amusing (and slightly evil) to fantasize about the personalities of fellow walkers. Speed walkers most likely ran from the law in a former life. Those who suddenly halt at store windows and force others to a standstill or walk in circles – definitely politicians. Couples holding hands, conversing or silent – in love or directionally challenged? But these are illusions. The true realities of mall walking are health, social activity and soul-soothing warmth.

Health: Mall walkers move. Hearts pump. Muscles stretch. Brains regenerate. Walkers move to their own beat, competing only with themselves for record speeds but keeping an eye on others. To paraphrase a Bible verse, two mall walkers are “better than one, for if they fall, one will lift up the other.”