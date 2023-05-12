In 1980, the Rev. Chuck Wildman, pastor of Vine Congregational United Church of Christ at the time, called Joy Maag to see if she knew of anyone who might be interested in taking the church organist’s job.

The job search didn’t go far.

Maag threw her hat into the ring.

“We had all three of our children in college at the time, and it just seemed like a good time to apply,” she reflected.

She had first come to Vine in 1969 to learn more about playing a pipe organ. She went back to Waverly United Methodist Church, where she served as its organist and continues to be a member. She later became an occasional summer substitute at Vine.

As she began to play the organ at Waverly UMC, her love for the instrument grew, leading her to pursue a Master of Music degree with an emphasis on the organ, graduating in 1970.

Maag had a lifelong passion for music and a resume to match. She had a degree in music education and piano from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and taught elementary school music in Waverly for 29 years before pursuing her master’s.

Retiring May 21

She was 43 at the time she was hired. Forty-three years later, the Vine Church’s organist has announced plans to retire as of Sunday, May 21.

A celebration of her music and service is planned following worship that day. Maag asks for no gifts; she hopes that people who wish to honor her service will donate to the Vine Foundation Music Fund, which was formed in 1988 and supports Vine Church, Kamp Kaleo (the UCC church camp) and many charitable organizations in the area.

“Vine UCC has been honored and privileged to have been the beneficiary of her talent, her friendship, her professionalism and years of beautiful music which has lifted our spirits,” said Joan Humphrey, treasurer of Vine UCC.

“The chancel choir is in her debt, not only for playing the sometimes very challenging accompaniments, but also for helping with well-placed extra notes as entrance cues, and for adding introductions when needed,” Humphrey added.

Maag has been a longtime member of the Lincoln Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and has served as both dean and on its board of directors.

About the church

Vine UCC’s congregation was formed in 1890 and celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2015. The church’s current building at 1800 Twin Ridge Road was first occupied in 1958. Vine Church currently has about 235 members.