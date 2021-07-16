Variable shamble format used at LSMGL Holmes event

The July 12 Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League mixer event at Holmes golf course had two flights comprising 92 golfers utilizing 60% of each player’s handicap. Each team would choose the best drive from the foursome, then play their own ball to completion of the hole. The six highest handicap holes used one net score from the group, the next six highest handicap holes used two scores, and the easiest six holes used three net scores.
Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 3 for closest to the pin and hole No. 18 for longest putt. Paul Svoboda and Dave Dunning won those, respectively. The next LSMGL Fun Day event will be a U-Pik Monday, July 19 at a favorite stop: Woodland Hills in Eagle.
Winners:
Red flight-First place, score 118-Kevin Barker, Mike Grieger, Bob James and Bill Nelson; second place, score 126-James Johnson, Jerry Petersen, Clark Wells and Gordon Winters; third place, score 128-Greg Bauer, Jerry Carden, Don Davies and Dennis Lewis.
White flight-First place, score 122-Roger Coleman, Jack McKimmy, Paul Svoboda and Jim Wagner; second place, score 124-Andy Anderson, Craig Beach, Mike Gerhart and Tom Gould; third place, score 130-Jon Debus, Mike Keating, Jim Martin and Tim Spoeneman.