Using a snow canvas to think spring

A few weeks ago, when nearly a foot and a half of snow blanketed the courtyard at the center of The Lexington Assisted Living Community at 56th and Pioneers Boulevard, it was hard to visualize spring coming any time soon.

“I’ve have been at The Lexington for nearly 14 years. I don’t think I seen this much snow in one place!” said activities director Julie Andresen.

Andresen said that a friend of hers who starts her spring garden inside, as seeds and seedlings, challenged her to reach out to her residents and think spring in the midst of heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures.

When life gives you lemons, make lemon grass! Deriving inspiration from social media, Andresen bought several cans of indoor/outdoor gloss spray paint and began to create a spring garden.

“You can’t make any mistakes,” she replied when asked what it was like to paint on a canvas of snow.

The residents watched as brightly colored flowers and insects began to spring up. One resident commented that he had no idea there was such talent in snow painting.

For more information on The Lexington Assisted Living, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, call 402-486-4400 or go to www.TheLEXINGTON.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0