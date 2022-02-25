Turning into trash patrol

Every morning or afternoon, depending on the weather conditions, I take a walk in my neighborhood.

It’s an easy walk, since my senior community is on a cul-de-sac that branches off a major highway in my small town. For years, I have sauntered down to the highway, turned around and headed back to my home on a dead-end street skirting the cow pastures behind the single-level apartments. Along the way are a rehabilitation and exercise facility, a small business center and a child care facility – which allows me to wave at the little people who are playing on the jungle gym or merry-go-round.

Several months ago on my walk to the highway, I noticed a few extra-large beer cans that had been carelessly tossed over the barbed wire fence onto the large neighboring acreage that holds a house that’s been empty for years. Some talks with the city and research told me that the property was in a family trust, and the city couldn’t enter the lot to pick up the trash. I was able to reach over the fence and pick up a can or two … but the growing number eventually grew and were far beyond my short-arm reach, and were really disrupting my solemn, quiet solitude and calm demeanor.

Enough became enough.

I loaded my car with a Swiffer handle and a couple of trash bags. I drove the short distance down to the scene of the crime, and got out to assess the situation to figure out how I was going to get through the barbed wire to the derelict cans. After considerable thought and some testing, I discovered that the two lower strands of barbed wire were a smidge loose (well, the folks had to get through the same barbed wire). Laying on my back on a trash bag, I pushed up the bottom strand of barbed wire and scooched my way onto the property. Success!

I was able to pick up all the beer cans and back-crawl out of the property. With weeds in my hair and all over my sweat jacket, and a smidge dirtier than when I started, I gleefully tossed the big bag of cans into the trunk for later disposal in our trash bins.

My sense of “doing what’s right” was immensely proud. My hair had more than a couple of extra weeds and some briars. And – more importantly – I know how to fix this problem if it happens again.

Bonnie Allmon Coffey is prone to pick up trash wherever she sees it. She does, of course, keep a trash bag in her car. Bonnie enjoys the now more peaceful scene along her daily walk.

©2022

