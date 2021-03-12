Time marches on

After I had penned a blog on the winter benefits of indoor exercise, Mother Nature pulled sunshine out of her sleeve and made the words irrational.

Humans love to trust their instincts and subsequently become outwitted by uncontrollable forces. Cars are washed and then rained on within hours, winter wardrobes are switched to spring with subzero temperatures following, and vacations are planned and canceled due to forces of nature.

God reminds us of how much our plans will be laughed at. Yet, we still take the time.

Time is borrowed and begs for our investment. It is taken for granted much like breathing. Time is an illusion, according to Albert Einstein, and no one is arguing. Right now, you are reading an article about time and perhaps watching the clock. It will have taken several hours to write this article. Are these times well spent? Let us hope so.