Time marches on

After I had penned a blog on the winter benefits of indoor exercise, Mother Nature pulled sunshine out of her sleeve and made the words irrational.
Humans love to trust their instincts and subsequently become outwitted by uncontrollable forces. Cars are washed and then rained on within hours, winter wardrobes are switched to spring with subzero temperatures following, and vacations are planned and canceled due to forces of nature.
God reminds us of how much our plans will be laughed at. Yet, we still take the time.
Time is borrowed and begs for our investment. It is taken for granted much like breathing. Time is an illusion, according to Albert Einstein, and no one is arguing. Right now, you are reading an article about time and perhaps watching the clock. It will have taken several hours to write this article. Are these times well spent? Let us hope so.
Daylight Savings Time has illustrated how the hour “lost” with the springing forward of the clock is forever gone. I have watched my granddaughter ride her bike without training wheels when, honestly, she just learned how to walk. Yet, there are many memories in between. Weren’t all of us 29 just yesterday? There are people we wish we had spent more time with while they were near, and often we are left with only the memories of time spent in the “dash.”
Each of us possesses time and is challenged to spend it wisely. A vicious little germ taught us how quickly the present becomes the past and how valuable our time is. A pandemic emphasized the importance of living priorities and not delaying our hope for the future.
This hour, day or week, consider changing your approach to time if you have not already done so. Instead of wishing there were more, go ahead, start a project, visit a new place, walk more, read a book, hug a loved one … just do it. USE your time. EVERYTHING depends on time, so never waste a second wondering how much you have left. Invest those 86,400 seconds you are gifted every day, because they turn into 31,536,000 in a year.
Time is yours, and even if Mother Nature and God choose to change your plans, time is meant to be enjoyed.
Robbie Nathan always wears a watch but with retirement looks at it less often. She may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com ... Having a good time.