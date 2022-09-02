Tiburon rolls out welcome mat for LSMGL event

The Great White and Hammerhead courses at Tiburon in Omaha are becoming a favorite stop for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League since the course is always in great condition. The welcoming and highly organized staff, from the course directors to cart attendants, and great food make it a top flight event.

The 128 golfers all utilized the Shamble format, so each group used the best tee shot of the foursome, then played their own ball to completion of the hole utilizing 80% of their league handicap. While it was a warm day on Aug. 24, the earlier start allowed the group to finish before the worst of the heat picked up.

Four pin prizes were awarded by the generous club representatives on the Hammerhead and Great White nines. Winners on Hammerhead were: James Johnson, Closest Tee Shot on No. 7, and Rick Riley, longest putt on No. 9. Winners on Great White were: Verlyn Eden, closest second shot on No. 9, and Ed Fuenzalida, closest to the pin on No. 7.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 99-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Denny Quick and Bob Rauner; second place, score 100-Tom McNaught, Rick Shaneyfelt, Jerry Elfring and Tim Ryder; third place, score 105-Myron Thoreson, Tim Spoeneman, Greg Bauer and Jim Martin.

Flight B-First place, score 104-Darrel Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach; second place, score 104-Dean Muller, Dave Dunning, Steve Cherep and Jim Stepanich; third place, score 105-Bill Rondeau, Mark Bieber, Harold Griffin and Al Delano.

Flight C-First place, score 104-Paul Svoboda, Gary McCown, Terry Waak and Verdel Schramm; second place, score 107-Stan Kuta, Rick Cotton, Jim Holt and Brian Kamler; third place, score 108-Carl McReynolds, Stan Dinges, Larry Darling and Jerry Knoche.