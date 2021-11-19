Though she be little, she is fierce

It has been said that some of us spend a lot of time, effort and energy in trying to be what we are not. For example, I am not a good singer; in fact, I am not a singer in any way, fashion or imagination. The voice my mother adored, which led to her helping me remember the words to “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and “Three Blind Mice,” never got much better than it was when I was 10 years old.
Mother thought it was cute; moms are like that. My future in the junior high school choir was limited and decidedly short.
After a long and focused concentration on something at which I was good, I came to a decided and rather curious conclusion: What I AM is – short. As an extra-added attraction, I am getting short-er.
I come by this human condition honestly. My father was short; he was about 5’4”. My mother was no great contributor to my physicality either; she was 5’2”. It’s obvious that the deck was stacked against me from the beginning, so I was kinda’ sorta’ pleased that I tipped the measuring stick at one-quarter of an inch over 5’2” – and yes, I definitely counted that quarter of an inch.
For lo these decades that I have been around, I have spent an entire lifetime coping with this shortage issue. The world is obviously built to a different height standard, and my years have been expended on dealing with that discrepancy. It did, indeed, prompt my interest in sewing, both from cutting and creating garments that could be adjusted to my size to altering and adjusting purchased clothing that was designed and manufactured for folks that were taller. Clothing for “petites” was not even thought about when I was younger, so the options were pretty slim: alter what you bought or make it from scratch.
My situation would have been tolerable until “older age” began creeping up on me. That’s when I discovered a whole new devilish side to this “short person” dilemma: A person shrinks as he or she gets older. That 5’2” (plus that half inch I gained when I stood up straight and tall) has shrunk to a less-than-whelming 5’ ½”. Yep. That’s all.
The tops that regularly sized women purchase are WAY-longish on me; every single shirt, t-shirt and blouse I buy has to be shortened. The pants I purchase require seamstress assistance to get them to the length where I don’t look like Poor Pitiful Pearl. And, yes, in these days of more abundant petite sizes, I pay the extra amount of money to buy appropriately sized pants so I don’t drag the pant hems in the dust.
As a result, I now have a wardrobe of petitely sized attire that fit my less-than-appropriately sized frame. I kind of, sort of thought that when I moved into my current enclave of senior citizens, I’d be living amongst a similarly sized group of folks. Sadly, the one person that I met that I believe is even shorter than I am disputes my claim. Betty is a teeny tiny little woman, gray-haired like me, who meets with our small group of women every weekday morning for coffee; it’s a highlight of my day with laughter and varied talk about a whole host of things.
One morning, when I mentioned to Betty that she was teeny tiny and short, she drew herself up and, with all the dignity she could muster, told me that I was, most certainly, shorter than she was.
Betty is in her mid-90s. I was taught to respect my elders … so I guess I’m going to be shorter. She won.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey knows she comes from short stock, but that didn’t really matter until recently. She has included a series of stretching exercises into her morning routine to try to expand her length. Bonnie is not quite sure, but she thinks that this strategy is not working very well.
©2021