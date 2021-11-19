Though she be little, she is fierce

It has been said that some of us spend a lot of time, effort and energy in trying to be what we are not. For example, I am not a good singer; in fact, I am not a singer in any way, fashion or imagination. The voice my mother adored, which led to her helping me remember the words to “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and “Three Blind Mice,” never got much better than it was when I was 10 years old.

Mother thought it was cute; moms are like that. My future in the junior high school choir was limited and decidedly short.

After a long and focused concentration on something at which I was good, I came to a decided and rather curious conclusion: What I AM is – short. As an extra-added attraction, I am getting short-er.

I come by this human condition honestly. My father was short; he was about 5’4”. My mother was no great contributor to my physicality either; she was 5’2”. It’s obvious that the deck was stacked against me from the beginning, so I was kinda’ sorta’ pleased that I tipped the measuring stick at one-quarter of an inch over 5’2” – and yes, I definitely counted that quarter of an inch.