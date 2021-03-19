The upside of downsizing

From the warmth and comfort of his Yankee Hill Village apartment, Loren Stuhr gazed through the windows to admire the newly-fallen snow.
After a lifetime of maintaining a five-bedroom home and a 3 ½-acre acreage, Loren and his wife of 63 years, Mary Jean, moved last May from their Rising City, Nebraska home to the retirement community at South 33rd and Yankee Hill Road.
From the comfort of their delightful one-bedroom apartment, the Stuhrs said this year’s near-record-breaking snow season marked yet another reason to be grateful for their move.
“This winter season was the first time in sixty-eight years that I didn’t have to touch a snow shovel,” Loren said with a sense of relief. “We’re loving the freedom.”
Looking back at nearly 50 years of owning the property in Rising City, he didn’t always mind the snow-shoveling, lawn-mowing and other chores associated with owning property. And the ambitious tree-planting he performed over the years was a source of pride.
But aging took its toll, he acknowledged. “Suddenly, we discovered that we’d created a monster,” Loren said. And, that monster was requiring a lot of work.
“You’ll know when the time has come (for a change in lifestyle),” he said. “Property maintenance had reached a point where it was no longer fun. It was time to move on.”
But, to where?
A change of scenery
The 84-year-old couple – born just a week apart – looked at several retirement communities in larger nearby towns, such as York, but failed to find the right fit.
Loren broadened his Internet search and looked at Lincoln. During their working careers, the Rising City couple’s business connections led to a familiarity with the Capital City: Loren, through his 35 years in insurance sales; Mary Jean, through her 33-year employment history at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Yankee Hill Village (formerly Clark Jeary Retirement Community) had precisely what the Stuhrs sought in a retirement community. Looking for the comfort of independent living, the couple was attracted by amenities such as home and garden maintenance, paid utilities, two meals per day, organized social programming, and a state-of-the-art health and wellness center staffed by certified senior health experts.
But the deal-maker that prompted the Rising City couple’s decision was the people – both the employees and the residents, said Loren.
They say that you get one chance to make a first impression. The couple’s first impression of Yankee Hill Village was a favorable one. The Stuhrs discovered the retirement community exuded warmth and the type of friendliness they enjoyed for nearly a half-century in Rising City.
“You could tell the greetings were sincere and the friendliness was genuine,” said Loren, recalling that first visit to 8401 S. 33rd St.
And with Mary Jean showing some signs of dementia, the retirement community’s safe, structured environment is well-suited to meet any changes in care to meet her needs.
Senior Living Consultant Carla Abendroth added, “The Stuhrs are a perfect example of why people move to senior living.” Residents enjoy a maintenance, care-free lifestyle all on one level. Walk-out patios provide a perfect opportunity to enjoy the beautiful enclosed courtyards as they anticipate spring’s beauty.
Yankee Hill Village offers independent, assisted living and memory support.