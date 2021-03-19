The upside of downsizing

From the warmth and comfort of his Yankee Hill Village apartment, Loren Stuhr gazed through the windows to admire the newly-fallen snow.

After a lifetime of maintaining a five-bedroom home and a 3 ½-acre acreage, Loren and his wife of 63 years, Mary Jean, moved last May from their Rising City, Nebraska home to the retirement community at South 33rd and Yankee Hill Road.

From the comfort of their delightful one-bedroom apartment, the Stuhrs said this year’s near-record-breaking snow season marked yet another reason to be grateful for their move.

“This winter season was the first time in sixty-eight years that I didn’t have to touch a snow shovel,” Loren said with a sense of relief. “We’re loving the freedom.”

Looking back at nearly 50 years of owning the property in Rising City, he didn’t always mind the snow-shoveling, lawn-mowing and other chores associated with owning property. And the ambitious tree-planting he performed over the years was a source of pride.

But aging took its toll, he acknowledged. “Suddenly, we discovered that we’d created a monster,” Loren said. And, that monster was requiring a lot of work.