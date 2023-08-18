The Lexington Assisted Living promoted Eldonna Rayburn to executive director in June. Rayburn joined The Lexington in 2017 as marketing director.

Former Administrator Candy Herzog retired in June and sadly passed away in July due to health complications. Herzog’s accomplished 17-year legacy led an experienced team of many individuals who started with The Lexington in 2001 or shortly thereafter.

“I am very fortunate to have worked with Candy for over five years,” Rayburn said. “We have both dedicated our careers to health care service, and she was the calm under pressure for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. I learned a lot from a great leader.”

Under Herzog’s leadership, The Lexington earned the Bronze Quality Award from the National Health Care Association earlier in June. For several years, The Lexington has been nominated as a “Top 5 Senior Living Community” by Lincoln Journal Star readers.

The Lexington will host an open house to meet the new director on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. RSVP to 402-613-8599. Refreshments, door prizes and entertainment included!

The Lexington Assisted Living opened its doors in 2001 to serve aging adults with 24/7 assistance, including meals, personal care and social opportunities.

The Lexington Assisted Living — nationally recognized for its commitment to quality — is located on the northwest corner of 56th and Pioneers Boulevard and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments that serve all incomes. For more information, call 402-486-4400 or visit https://thelexington.com.