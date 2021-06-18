Every weekday morning, around 7 a.m. – some come a little earlier, some come a smidge later – a small group of women from my senior community – all with totally silver/white hair – meet for coffee. Some of us take a bit longer to put ourselves together, and some of us are just earlier risers. It was a lovely gesture for one of these women to invite me to join them, and I have learned that it has been one enormous, fabulous, gracious gift.

Virginia is always the first to arrive and is our unofficial/official hostess. She has keys to the community center so has access to the coffee machine; she is the one who prepares the machine and has the brew waiting for those who follow after. Virginia has a walker and is perfectly capable to crank up the coffee for those of us who arrive later. Her friendly dog, Cassie, is allowed to sleep in while she graciously preps the brew for the group.

As a rule, Betty is usually the next to appear, perfectly coifed and outfitted. I am not sure of her clothing size, but she may be in the “Less Than Size 0” category. Teeny, tiny and quiet, she never arrives without earrings to match her ensemble and a fashionable necklace of some sort.