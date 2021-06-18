Every weekday morning, around 7 a.m. – some come a little earlier, some come a smidge later – a small group of women from my senior community – all with totally silver/white hair – meet for coffee. Some of us take a bit longer to put ourselves together, and some of us are just earlier risers. It was a lovely gesture for one of these women to invite me to join them, and I have learned that it has been one enormous, fabulous, gracious gift.
Virginia is always the first to arrive and is our unofficial/official hostess. She has keys to the community center so has access to the coffee machine; she is the one who prepares the machine and has the brew waiting for those who follow after. Virginia has a walker and is perfectly capable to crank up the coffee for those of us who arrive later. Her friendly dog, Cassie, is allowed to sleep in while she graciously preps the brew for the group.
As a rule, Betty is usually the next to appear, perfectly coifed and outfitted. I am not sure of her clothing size, but she may be in the “Less Than Size 0” category. Teeny, tiny and quiet, she never arrives without earrings to match her ensemble and a fashionable necklace of some sort.
In no particular order, the others arrive. Ethel – my next-building neighbor – slimly thin and with a quick smile – usually comes to the table next, followed by Gardys. Her unique name fits her unique personality, outgoing with a constant smile. Gardys works one day a week at a local thrift store, and she occasionally brings a new coffee cup that she’s found on sale. A little slower than the rest due to her walker and some less-than-mobile joints, Mollie joins us when she can, bringing her eyes that smile brightly right along with her independent spirit. Ilean drops by whenever she can; her job with our local food bank keeps her busy and when she’s gone, I miss her generous smile and gracious being – and her laugh; she has a fabulous laugh.
Out of the 70-some-odd people in our complex, I am always immensely pleased and grateful to have been included in this small group of remarkable women. Our conversations revolve around the weather, what’s going on in our little community and odd, random stories about a whole multitude of topics: quilting (which some of us have done and some have not), a real find at the thrift store by Gardys, a trip on the horizon, what’s going on with others in our little community, what’s on their menu for dinner that night. There is ALWAYS an abundance of laughter, sometimes small and sometimes outright boisterous, that brings tears to our eyes.
And the laughter is, perhaps, one of the most endearing benefits – and gifts – of this gathering of gray-haired women.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey is the youngster in this impressive group of fascinating women. She feels privileged to be included among the varied and fun-loving souls who have longtime experience at this thing called “life.” Bonnie is happy to be the “baby” and learn from these wonderful women.
©2021