Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League event saw fantastic conditions with sunny skies, little wind and humidity, and a course in great condition despite little snow and rain on May 22; Tara Hills was green and lush.

The Scramble event was the first U-Pik of the year that allowed individuals to sign up as a four-man team. The drive to Papillion is a league favorite because of its great price and fun layout.

Generally, the league doesn’t see scores identical to a previous year, but that was the case for each flight and the winners. Flag prizes were awarded on two holes with Dean Muller winning the closest tee shot on hole No. 15 and Jon Debus making the longest putt on hole No. 9. The next Fun Day will be Monday, June 5 at Pioneers golf course.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 58-John Eshleman, Randy Haas, Jon Debus and John Tritt; second place, score 58-Rob James, Pat Swift, James Johnson and Steve Ferris; third place, score 59-Shorty Harris, Bob Wesslund, Bill Rainey and Robert Weatherly.

Flight B-First place, score 57-Loy Forster, Bill Allen, Denny Quick and Craig Beach; second place, score 58-Brian Kamler, Gary McCown, Terry Waak and Verdell Schramm; third place, score 61-Bill Rocke, Pat Kappes, Dave Reifschneider and Jack Morris.

Flight C-First place, score 63-Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan, Ron Garner and Tom Hagewood; second place, score 65-Terry Blackman, Jerry Liess, Dennis Bohlken and Gary DeBoer; third place, score 68-Terry Barth, Gary Barth, Dave Fisher and Reid Dawson.