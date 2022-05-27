Tara Hills in great condition for LSMGL Fun Day

Considering that many local courses have serious damage to fairways and greens because of increased winter play and little snow, Tara Hills was green and lush. The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League Scramble event was the first U-Pik of the year, which allowed individuals to sign up as a four-man team. The drive to Papillion is a league favorite because of its great price and fun layout.

The day was overcast and cool with little wind, so it wasn’t surprising there were some low scores. Flag prizes were awarded on two holes with Jim Stepanich winning the closest tee shot on hole No. 15 and Jim Haug making the longest putt on hole No. 5. The next Fun Day will be Monday, June 6 at Pioneers golf course.

WINNERS:

Flight A-First place, score 58-Clark Wells, Jim Haug and Mark Miller; second place, score 58-Jon Debus, Rick Riley and Neil Steiner; third place, score 59-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Rick Owens and Jerry Petersen.

Flight B-First place, score 60-Terry Waak, Gary Hamilton, Gary McCown and Verdel Schramm; second place, score 61-Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott, Mark Walters and Darrel Schmidt; third place, score 62-Steve Cherep, Dave Dunning, Dean Muller and Jim Stepanich.

Flight C-First place, score 63-Mark Jeter, Bill Rocke, Dave Reifschneider and Stan Campbell; second place, score 63-Mark Bieber, Jerry Edmunds, Harold Griffin and Bill Rondeau; third place, score 64-Jerry Liess, Terry Blackman, Gary DeBoer and Gary Roller.

