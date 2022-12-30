Tabitha offers support groups for the holidays

Tabitha Senior Care offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County. Helpful for many people processing their grief, grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss.

Tabitha offers several support groups online, including Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those ages 30-55), an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Tabitha also offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

Winter Grief Series is a four-week series for grievers to learn about many different emotions experienced during grief – such as anger and guilt – and how grief taps into spirituality. Meetings will take place at the Tabi

tha Chapel at Tabitha Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 4720 Randolph St.

—Grief is Normal meets on Monday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.;

—Grief and Anger meets on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m.;

—Grief and Spirituality meets on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.; and

—Grief and Guilt meets on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m.

Men’s Coffee and Grief Group is where grieving men can gather to learn about others’ grief, share stories and discuss where they are in their own grieving journeys. This group meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at The Mill, 4736 Prescott Ave.

Women’s Coffee and Grief Group is a new group where grieving women can gather, connect and share their current or recent experiences with grief. This group meets every Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Scooter’s Coffee, 2901 S. 84th St.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

In addition, Tabitha offers online hospice volunteer training. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For more information, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.