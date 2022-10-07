Tabitha offers grief support groups in October

Tabitha, a regional senior care provider, offers a variety of support groups throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Grief groups can be helpful for many people processing their grief, as they give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. One of Tabitha’s support groups is fully online: Unique Dynamics of Grief is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-486-8506, or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Tabitha also offers online training for hospice volunteers. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, and office and clerical support to Tabitha clients and families. For questions, or to learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.