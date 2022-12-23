Tabitha names Simpson TEAMember of the Year

Tabitha recently named Lincoln native Matt Simpson, home health care RN, as WOW TEAMember of the Year during the annual TEAMember Celebration gathering with the theme “Let the Good Times Grow.”

Simpson has been with Tabitha since 2019, seeing the nonprofit organization through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. His work in home health care primarily covers Lancaster County. Soon after he joined Tabitha, glowing reviews began to stream in from grateful seniors and continue to this day. Simpson’s three years of exceptional work led up to nonprofit Tabitha’s recognition of his quality work, compassion and efforts to embrace Tabitha’s purpose of empowering seniors to “live joyfully, age gratefully.”

“Matt represents Tabitha’s culture in every aspect of his daily work, not only to provide compassionate care for his clients and their families, but to advocate for their well-being,” said Jennifer Smith, Tabitha’s clinical manager of home health care.

“Nominating Matt for this high honor was so easy. Clients have told me that Tabitha hired the best nurse when it comes to Matt,” added Marci Whipple, Tabitha home health care administrator. “He is very much respected by Tabitha – those who work alongside him as well as the clients and families he supports.”

Simpson shared the moment with Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha CEO and president, but not before finding his parents and other family members in the audience to share some hugs. Simpson’s wife Stacy facilitated the surprise of inviting his parents, Scott and Jackie Simpson of Firth, to celebrate their son’s award.

“I’m very grateful to receive this honor,” Simpson said. “I’m also so thankful for my team. Tabitha encourages me to always keep growing. I feel like the sky’s the limit, and I can keep optimizing my talents and my passion in caring for and about seniors. I’ll keep working hard to keep older adults safe and independent at home or wherever they feel happiest.”

Tabitha TEAMembers gathered to celebrate Simpson’s accomplishments and commemorate 66 other honorees who were recognized for years of commitment to seniors and Tabitha. Honoree milestones ranged from five to 40 years.

This year’s celebration theme was “Let the Good Times Grow,” a reflection of Tabitha being invited to serve in new communities and recent years of continued expansion. This includes Tabitha’s latest projects: a senior living community, Tabitha at Prairie Commons in Grand Island, slated to open in late 2022; S2age Living by Tabitha, a first-of-its-kind intergenerational living community where independent seniors (55+) and Bryan College of Health Sciences students will call home beginning in fall 2023; and opening offices in Omaha, a collaboration with Immanuel, to provide hospice and home health care services to the area.

