Stone Creek Fun Day Scramble draws 122 seniors

A 15-minute delay due to rainy conditions didn’t dampen the spirits of the 122 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members making their second appearance on the Stone Creek course in northwest Omaha on Aug. 29.

Certain holes on Greystone and Blackstone nine-hole courses were cart-path only, as some fairways were quite soaked and some areas in front of the greens were soft from the morning’s rains. The Blackstone nine was a change from Sandstone used last year, and all groups played from the white tees.

Pin prizes were awarded for hole No. 9 on the Greystone course for closest second shot, which was won by James Johnson, and for Hole No. 9 on the Blackstone course for longest putt, won by Charles Yost. The next Fun Day event took place at the re-worked NuMark course in Lincoln Sept. 7.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 58-Andy Anderson, Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff and Don Sackett; second place, score 58-Tom McNaught, Jerry Elfring, Tim Ryder and Rick Shaneyfelt; third place, score 59-Jon Debus, Rob James, James Johnson and Pat Swift

Flight B-First place, score 62-Jim Haug, Al Hulbert, Rob Weatherly and Clark Wells; second place, score 63-Steve Cherep, Dave Dunning, Dean Muller and Dave Thomas; third place, score 64-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Ed Fuenzalida and Denny Quick.

Flight C-First place, score 61-Jerry Brase, Arnold Ehlers, Craig Pope and Randy Stubbs; second place, score 64-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 65-Jim Naeve, Greg Meyerle, Jim Tieso and Tom Tieso.