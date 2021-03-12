A preface: My beloved friend, Ina May Rouse, died the morning of March 9, 2021. Her daughter, Vickie, was with her in hospice in Lincoln. In trying to write something significant about this amazing woman, I can do no better than this article written in 2017. Ina May was 94 – and is more loved than ever. My heart is heavy but oh, so glad that I met this one incredible woman. Rest well, Ina May.
Years ago, I landed the job of a lifetime – leading a city/county agency that worked on the issues that impact women in the community. Already a '60s feminist, I reveled in the wisdom and foresight of a community that recognized that the plight for some women was not what it should be. I met and interacted with some awesomely amazing women and found my life greatly enriched by the experience.
As a long-standing practice, I kept a small book with me at all times in which to capture the ideas that popped into my brain. My volume of ideas contained visions for programs and events that would highlight and celebrate the female side of our community.
One of those ideas, dubbed “Silver Haired Sisters,” would celebrate those women in our lives who not only had far more knowledge and experience than most of us, but who freely and gladly shared that perspective with those of us who were younger, greener and less familiar with the world. While I didn’t have a grand scheme for a program or event, the “Silver Haired Sisters” theme spoke to my heart. It evolved unexpectedly and in a rare and treasured way.
An influential group of women were interested in the Women’s Commission, and one of those took a special interest in the issues of aging and older women. Ina May was a longtime, respected member of a now-defunct national group called the Older Women’s League – OWL for short. She spent hours not only volunteering for OWL on a local and national level, but also teaching me about the issues that impacted them. I listened and I learned. At conferences, she introduced me to others who helped broaden my knowledge and understanding.
Somewhere along the way, Ina May became not only my mentor, but also a very good friend and surrogate mother (mine lived several states away). We went to meetings close and afar together, we had lunch and discussed local and national politics. We took a road trip to Colorado together in my spiffy new screaming-yellow turbo-charged VW Bug.
When my ailing mother couldn’t make it to an award ceremony to celebrate with me, Ina May proudly stood in to share the moment. We drove around the countryside when the leaves were beginning to turn in autumn; in spring, we inhaled the sunshine and watched the countryside bloom.
When Ina May’s beloved Alan died, I was there at his funeral to offer support, love and hugs. When my beloved Michael died, Ina May took me into her home for a while as I took a road a trip around the country, trying to lose my sorrow. She helped hug away the hurt.
For years, I dyed my hair to hide the gray that was beginning to appear. When I decided to let it all grow out, I was surprised to find that it was all – every strand of it – silver. I had, unknowingly, become one of the Silver Haired Sisters.
And now, I have a legacy to fill.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey cherished her Lincoln surrogate mom, Ina May Rouse. For multiple years, she sent a weekly picture postcard to Ina May, keeping in touch and letting her know she was loved and missed. Ina May taught Bonnie how to cherish and appreciate life and to remember her Silver Haired Sisters, who are amazingly fun folks.
©2021