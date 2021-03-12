Silver Haired Sisters

A preface: My beloved friend, Ina May Rouse, died the morning of March 9, 2021. Her daughter, Vickie, was with her in hospice in Lincoln. In trying to write something significant about this amazing woman, I can do no better than this article written in 2017. Ina May was 94 – and is more loved than ever. My heart is heavy but oh, so glad that I met this one incredible woman. Rest well, Ina May.

Years ago, I landed the job of a lifetime – leading a city/county agency that worked on the issues that impact women in the community. Already a '60s feminist, I reveled in the wisdom and foresight of a community that recognized that the plight for some women was not what it should be. I met and interacted with some awesomely amazing women and found my life greatly enriched by the experience.

As a long-standing practice, I kept a small book with me at all times in which to capture the ideas that popped into my brain. My volume of ideas contained visions for programs and events that would highlight and celebrate the female side of our community.