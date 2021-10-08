SHIP helps seniors determine Medicare drug plan

Saving Nebraska seniors hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in prescription drug costs a year is all part of Beverly Porter’s day.

Porter is among several dozen volunteers and paid staff members for Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) who are helping people review their Medicare prescription drug plans during the open enrollment period this fall.

Every year the prescription plans change, and every year people’s prescription needs can change, so checking out the options each fall is important, said Porter, who has been a volunteer with Nebraska SHIP for seven years.

For example Senior X, a 72-year-old woman who takes four prescription drugs, has always purchased a drug plan from her favorite insurance company and has used her favorite pharmacy.

Next year, her four drugs (for bone density, high cholesterol, breast cancer prevention, and high blood pressure) will cost her about $1,260 under that company’s plan, including the almost $83 monthly premium.

But several other plans are available that would cost her much less. She will be paying around $362 a year if she purchases the least expensive plan available for her particular drugs and uses that company's mail order pharmacy. .