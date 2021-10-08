SHIP helps seniors determine Medicare drug plan

Saving Nebraska seniors hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in prescription drug costs a year is all part of Beverly Porter’s day.
Porter is among several dozen volunteers and paid staff members for Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Program) who are helping people review their Medicare prescription drug plans during the open enrollment period this fall.
Every year the prescription plans change, and every year people’s prescription needs can change, so checking out the options each fall is important, said Porter, who has been a volunteer with Nebraska SHIP for seven years.
For example Senior X, a 72-year-old woman who takes four prescription drugs, has always purchased a drug plan from her favorite insurance company and has used her favorite pharmacy.
Next year, her four drugs (for bone density, high cholesterol, breast cancer prevention, and high blood pressure) will cost her about $1,260 under that company’s plan, including the almost $83 monthly premium.
But several other plans are available that would cost her much less. She will be paying around $362 a year if she purchases the least expensive plan available for her particular drugs and uses that company's mail order pharmacy. .
This year, companies are selling 22 plans in Lancaster County, with monthly premiums ranging from $6.80 a month to $116.10. But premium is not the best guide. What prescription drugs a person takes and what pharmacies they use are also part of the equation.
Individuals can check out the plans and determine the best fit for their prescription needs using a calculator on Medicare.gov. (Just click on “Preview 2022 health and drug plans" on the home page.)
But the SHIP volunteers and staff members will also help people review those plans through in-person and telephone interviews during the Oct 15-Dec. 7 open enrollment period.
Last year, SHIP volunteers and staff members across the state worked with more than 20,000 Nebraskans and saved them more than $8.8 million in prescription costs during the fall open enrollment period for drug plans, according to Alicia Jones, SHIP director.
People who use insulin often save the most money by reviewing the plans, said Porter, who once helped an individual save $14,000. For the second year, the Insulin Savings Program will be available with plans that offer a $35 monthly co-pay for many insulin products, said Jones.
For example, people using Levemir, a common insulin, often pay between $97 to $488 a month for that drug. But they will pay just $35 a month, or $420 a year, using an insulin savings plan, said Jones.
The savings on other drugs can also be substantial. Spiriva, an inhalation powder for asthma and COPD, this year costs between $47 a month to $574 a month, depending on the prescription plan purchased, said Jones.
There is also extra help for low- to moderate-income seniors. One man Porter worked with last year was paying almost $2,000 a month for his drugs, unaware that he qualified for extra assistance, substantially reducing his drug costs. It never occurred to him that he might qualify for some assistance, she said.
Individuals with a monthly income of $1,630 or less ($2,198 for couples) and assets, not including house and car, of $14,790 or less ($29,520 for couples) may qualify for assistance.
The TV and Facebook ads about Medicare coverage don’t always offer the best advice, she said. The information usually comes from companies selling plans, and often steers people to their plans.
SHIP offers unbiased information, and the individual makes the decision, said Porter, who volunteers for SHIP during most of the year but works part time handling both in-person and telephone counseling during the fall.
SHIP operates two small call-in centers in the fall and also schedules in-person meetings in LIncoln, Hastings, Grand Island, Nebraska City and Beatrice. To make an appointment, call 800-234-7119.
Porter said she got help from SHIP in navigating the sometimes confusing Medicare system when she turned 65. “I needed a lot of help, and now I need to help other people.”