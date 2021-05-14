Seniors show appreciation for COVID-19 vaccinations

It has been over a year since local senior living facilities locked down to protect residents and staff members from the COVID-19 virus.

Now, with the rate of vaccinations growing every day and the COVID-19 positivity rate very low, residents of many of those senior living facilities have been able to return to social dining, visitation with loved ones and group activities.

“Let’s do something to celebrate,” said Beth Dyer, Resident Services director at The Lexington Assisted Living Center. “Let’s let people know how much we appreciate them getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Because they masked and got their shots, residents are enjoying life again!”

Residents and staff members held signs on the northwest corner of 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Tuesday, May 11. They shared messages such as “We LOVE being able to see our family,” "Thank you for vaccinating,” “Thank you nurses” and “Honk if you vaccinated.”

Drivers honked and waved as they passed through the intersection during the one-hour event. One passenger even held up her vaccination card in support.

"Our residents had so much fun that they wanted to stay outside even after the event," said Candy Herzog, administrator. "It was great to see the support of people driving by, but it was wonderful to see our residents laughing and having a good time!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0