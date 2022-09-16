Seniors play changes at NuMark golf course

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League had not played the new setup at NuMark golf course for a few years, and there were certainly golfers who weren’t sure what to expect after changes with new housing and rerouting the course.

The blue and white courses were used, and all teams played from the gold tees. The U-Pik event included 104 golfers who enjoyed a beautiful day as well as a course in good condition.

The staff provided a great experience, and attendants were available intermittently to make sure golfers were headed in the right direction. Pin prizes were awarded on No. 18 for closest to the pin, won by Deloy Stark, and on No. 11 for longest putt, won by Terry Blackman.

The next Fun Day event was Sept. 12 at the York Country Club.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 53-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Randy Haas and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 58-Robert Hailey, Doug McClelland, Larry Morford and Bill Israelson; third place, score 59-Darrell Plumb, D.R. Correll, Ron Girard and Monte Steenson.

Flight B: First place, score 61-Steve Cherep, Dean Muller, Dave Dunning and Dave Thomas; second place, score 62-Pat Kappes, Bill Rocke, Tom Meyer and Larry Brockman; third place, score 63-Jay Sveen, Gary Westerhoff, Mark Pankoke and Detlef Gartzke.

Flight C: First place, score 65-Bob Hoelscher, Mike Grieger, Garry Morgan and Terry Johnson; second place, score 66-Arnold Ehlers, Randy Stubbs, Craig Pope and Jerry Brase; third place, score 66-Ed Kosola, Dennis Witfoth, Dennis Lewis and Jerry Heinauer.