Senior veterans take to the skies for Dream Flights

Seven fortunate Tabitha seniors had the opportunity to cast a bird’s eye view over the capital city with a special fly-by of Memorial Stadium and the Nebraska State Capitol as part of Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation’s Dream Flights program, sponsored by Sports Clips.

This was the fourth year Tabitha residents took flight. The veterans rode in a 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane formerly used by the U.S. Army, its tail decorated with scores of signatures collected from previous World War II passengers.

Dick Chapin, a 99-year-old GracePointe by Tabitha resident who served three years in the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant bombardier, was one of the seniors experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime ride.

“He was up at 6 a.m. getting ready for this,” shared Richard Chapin, Dick’s son. “I cannot thank you enough for this opportunity. What a great experience.”

Following his flight, Chapin was honored for his service in World War II. As the crowd looked on and wiped away tears, pilot Scott “Scooter” Delong of Geneva, Nebraska, invited him to add his signature to the plane’s tail.

Other Dream Flights passengers included: Jerry Northrop, 90, a 27-year military veteran who served in the Vietnam and Korean wars; Jim Bell, 94, who played clarinet and saxophone in the Air Force military band; Dewey Foster, 94, a P-51 fighter aircraft crew member who played a key role in activating an Air Force base; and 80-year-old Fred Mausolf, a retired doctor and surgeon who served stateside and cared for injured soldiers.

“I’ve been waiting for this since I was a child,” said a smiling Dr. Mausolf, who gave a thumbs-up after disembarking the vintage plane.

Additional veterans who took a joy ride were 78-year-old Melvin Young, who served in the Vietnam War and overcame exposure to Agent Orange; Rodney Helberg, 77, a mess truck chef who is also a Vietnam veteran. Another Tabitha senior, Art Nelson, 97, was on hand to take in the day’s events as well.

“I’m so grateful Tabitha was able to partner with Ageless Aviation and Sports Clips again to offer Dream Flights,” said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO. “It fits perfectly into Tabitha’s purpose of empowering people to live joyfully, age gratefully. What an amazing cause that celebrates amazing people. I’ve spoken to past Dream Flight honorees, and years later, they still bring up their flight. We are grateful to the team who makes this happen and to Atlantic Aviation for hosting it.”

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation was founded in 2011 by Darryl and Carol Fisher to recognize the sacrifices and achievements made by senior veterans. To date, 5,454 seniors have flown on Dream Flights dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors. To learn more about this organization, visit dreamflights.org.