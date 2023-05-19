The May 15 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Fun Day had all the potential to be rained out with ominous clouds and low temps, but the skies held, so the senior golfers were able to complete a great day at Woodland Hills golf course south of Eagle.

The Mixer and Shamble format used 100% of each golfer’s handicap, though normally only 75% will be used, and everyone played from the gold tees, which resulted in some low scores. After selecting the best drive from each foursome, each golfer played his own ball to completion of the hole with the two best net scores used on the par 4’s and 5’s, and one net score used on the par 3’s.

While there were a couple low scores, they were not as low as the previous year that had sunny, warm weather. The next Fun Day will take place Tuesday at Tara Hills, a favorite stop in Papillion.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 95-Dennis Schafer, Dave Lechner, Craig Tische and Larry Roach; second place, score 95-Steve Kahler, Steve Yost, Dave Reifschneider and Tim Spoeneman; third place, score 96-James Holt, Jack McKimmy, Jeff Kuhlman and Jim Stepanich.

Flight B-First place, score 90-Bill Allen, Martin Hall, Tim Ryder and Dennis Bowlken; second place, score 92-Larry Morford, Bud Shipman, Veryl Jessen and Kent Jex; third place, score 95-Jim Martin, Stan Dinges, Rick Shaneyfelt and Andy Anderson.

Flight C-First place, score 84-Bob Hoelscher, Mike Greiger, Dave Thomas and Loy Forster; second place, score 85-Gary Barth, Greg Bauer, Rob James and Gary Roller; third place, score 85-John Tritt, Rich Werner, Jon Debus and Jay Nisely.