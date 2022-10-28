'Recognizing the Heroes Within' virtual workshop Thursday

The fourth of four virtual Nebraska Caregiver Coalition workshops, designed to provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers, will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 3, from noon-1 p.m.

Rita Paskowitz will present the workshop “Recognizing the Heroes Within.” Having cared for her own parents as their health failed, moving them into a nursing home and being with them as they passed from life to death, Paskowitz has a deep appreciation for anyone who finds themselves in a caretaker position.

Her presentation coincides with National Family Caregivers Month in November.

To register for the Nov. 3 event, visit https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. The 2023 caregiver presentations will be announced at the same link. There is no cost to attend any of these sessions, however registration is required.

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition focuses on the needs and interests of caregivers of all backgrounds. Its goal is to develop and implement a statewide caregiver awareness program for state senators, plan and implement statewide grassroots engagement, and identify resources and partnerships to develop and coordinate Nebraska Caregiver Coalition activities.