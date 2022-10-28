Public discussion of Lincoln's aging population Friday

The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) will sponsor a Community Conversation about Lincoln’s significant demographic shifts resulting from an aging population. “Baby Boomers Turn 75: What It Means for Lincoln” will take place at noon Friday, Nov. 4.

The goal of this discussion is to provide community and professional education on the impacts of Lincoln's aging population. The panel will provide data/trends regarding these shifts; describe the impact on Lincoln’s infrastructure, workforce and health care capacity; and share personal insights from a caregiver’s perspective.

The panel will be moderated by Randy Bretz, Ph.D., who has a background in higher education, business, information systems and telecommunications. The panelists include:

David Drozd, director, Research & Data Analytics, Community Health Development Partners. Drozd is a leading researcher on population characteristics, aiding in the discussion of Nebraska’s changing demographics.

Jalene Carpenter, president and CEO, Nebraska Health Care Association. Carpenter has served as a local and regional long-term care administrator.

Teresa Costello-Raddatz. Teresa has personal experience as the daughter of two aging parents.

This Community Conversation will be available online via Zoom webinar and is free to the public. Individuals may register by visiting https://bit.ly/BabyBoomers75.

The event will also be streamed live on CHE's Facebook page and on LNK TV. A recording of the Community Conversation will be available after the event.