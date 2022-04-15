Program to detail Aging Partners services for family caregivers

Aging Partners services and how they can support caregivers in the community will be presented by Jenna White, care managing assistant for Aging Partners, at the next Caregiver Education Group meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, April 26, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

One of the important services that Aging Partners offers is Neighborhood Link. White will talk about these services and answer your questions after she speaks.

These monthly Caregiver Education Group meetings previously took place in person at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been offered via Zoom.

Register for this meeting at go.unl.edu/caregivers-education. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting via Zoom.

If you register and find you aren’t able to attend the live event to participate/ask questions, you will be sent a link to view the recorded session.

For more information about the group, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.

