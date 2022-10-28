Pleasant weather continues for LSMGL at Eagle Hills

Papillion has become a favorite stop for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League Fun Days, with Tara Hills and Eagle Hills providing a quality golf experience for a great price.

The U-Pik event on Oct. 5 had a slightly larger field of 108 golfers that were placed in three flights with nine four-man teams in each. The gold tees were used for the Scramble event, resulting in some familiar culprits at the top.

Mark Pankoke won the pin prize for closest second shot on No. 1, and Bill Howard had the longest putt on No. 10. The last three Fun Days will be Mixer events at the Lincoln city courses.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 53-Randy Haas, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt; second place, score 56-Mark Dunham, Verlyn Eden, Terry Smith and Bill Jahn; third place, score 59-Robert Hailey, Bill Israelson, Larry Morford and Doug McClelland.

Flight B-First place, score 60-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson and Glen Schmieding; second place, score 61-Tom McBride, Dennis Lewis, Ed Kosola and Jerry Heinauer; third place, score 62-Brian Bauerly, Scott Raasch, Jim Wagner and Paul Svoboda.

Flight C-First place, score 63-Bill Rocke, Tom Meyer, Larry Brockman and Dave Ankenman; second place, score 64-Randy Stubbs, Arnold Ehlers, Craig Pope and Jerry Brase; third place, score 65-Jeff Powell, Jim Tieso, Greg Meyerle and Tom Tieso.