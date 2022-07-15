Platteview CC course in great condition for LSMGL Fun Day

Considering the damage many courses have sustained following the lack of moisture last winter, it was refreshing to see a course in great condition Monday at the Platteview Country Club. There were no bare spots in fairways, and the greens rolled smooth and true. As usual, it was mandatory to be in the fairway, and with the number of blind shots, previous knowledge of the course came in handy.

The 112-player field was close to full, so three flights were used for the four-man teams. The Shamble format used the best drive of the group, then each member played his own ball to complete the hole, with all players getting 75% of their league handicap. Pin prizes were awarded for closest second shot on No. 9 and longest putt on No. 18. Bob Wesslund and Ron Riley won those, respectively. The next Fun Day will be Monday, July 18 at Woodland Hills.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 103-John Tritt, Jerry Petersen, John Eshleman and Randy Haas; second place, score 105-Pat Swift, Rob James, James Johnson and Steve Ferris; third place, score 107- Jon Debus, Neil Steiner, Rick Riley and Ron Riley.

Flight B-First place, score 111-Bob McGrath, Allan Albers, Mike Dosskey and Greg Reisdorff; second place, score 112-Darrel Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach; third place, score 116-Jack Morris, Dave Reifschneider, Stan Campbell and Dave Lechner.

Flight C-First place, score 109-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Glen Schmieding and Bill Nelson; second place, score 111-John Conradt, John Glassburner, Bill Shottenkirk and Steve Yost; third place, score 114-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Craig Beach and Dave Ankenman.