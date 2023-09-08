The run of great weather and comfortable temperatures continued at The Pines Country Club in Valley, Nebraska, Aug. 28 for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League.

The course was in great condition, and the switch to a Shamble format using the yellow tees didn’t faze the seniors. The road trip to Valley is a pleasant one, and even with a number of withdrawals, the numbers were up from the previous year with 120 golfers divided into three flights with 10 four-man teams.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 9 for the closest second shot and hole No. 18 for the longest putt. Those were won by Ron Riley and Norm Kempf, respectively. The next Fun Day was on Thursday, Sept. 7, at a Lincoln institution, Crooked Creek Golf Club.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 99-Ron Cunningham, Dave Pauling, Dallas Watkins and Ron Ruff; second place, score 99-Randy Haas, John Tritt, Jon Debus and John Eshleman; third place, score 101-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris.

Flight B: First place, score 100-Rich Werner, Steve Maas, Stephen Erickson and Bob Swan; second place, score 102-Detlef Gartzke, Mark Pankoke, Mark Mussman and Robert Weatherly; third place, score 103-Brian Bauerly, Tom Meyer, Dave Lechner and Larry Brockman.

Flight C: First place, score 94-Jerry Petersen, Mike Grieger, Jim Carstensen and Dave Thomas; second place, score 103-Jerry Heinauer, Mark Olson, Ed Kosola and Dennis Lewis; third place, score 106-Jim Wagner, Bob Batterman, Norm Kempf and Ron Christensen.