Perfect conditions continue for LSMGL at The Pines CC

The run of great weather and comfortable temperatures continued at The Pines Country Club in Valley, Nebraska, Sept. 26. The course was in great condition, but the switch to a Scramble format didn’t change the teams that finished at the top.

The road trip to Valley is a pleasant one, and numbers were up from the previous year with 112 golfers divided into three flights with nine four-man teams in flights A and B, and 10 in C.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for the closest second shot and on hole 18 for the longest putt. Those were won by Travis Wagner and Dave Thomas, respectively. The next Fun Day event was Oct. 2 at a Lincoln institution, Hillcrest Country Club.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 59-Randy Haas, Jerry Petersen, John Tritt and Rick Owens; second place, score 61-Robert James, James Johnson, Pat Swift and Steve Ferris; third place, score 63-Don Sackett, Mike Dosskey, John Miriovsky and Bud Dahlstrom.

Flight B: First place, score 64-Bill Rocke, Pat Kappes, Tom Meyer and Larry Brockman; second place, score 67-Loy Forster, Denny Quick, Craig Beach and Bill Allen; third place, score 69-Ron Ruff, Ron Cunningham, Stuart Spero and Dave Pauling.

Flight C: First place, score 66-Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan, Tom Hagewood and Ron Garner; second place, score 116-Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson, Dave Thomas and Mark Olson; third place, score 68-Bill Shottenkirk, John Conradt, John Glassburner and Jerry Vidlak.