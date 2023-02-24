The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

The Eastridge Hospice Singers, who sing for hospice clients, will tell what they offer the community. Expect to hear some fine a cappella singing. If you can't join in person, join by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3KsEylc. The meeting ID number is 819 5590 9057. Passcode is 464064.

After the presentation and business, the group may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be posted at lpdsg.org a few days later.