Parkinson's support group meets Sunday

The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Accountant Mark Burch will talk about "Tax Updates and other Nonsense for Tax Year 2022." If you can't join in person, join by Zoom at https://bit.ly/3kuG37y. The meeting ID number is 844 7846 1360. Passcode is 320798.

After the presentation and business, the group may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be posted at lpdsg.org a few days later.