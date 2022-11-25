Parkinson's support group meets Sunday

The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Doug Neville from Hillcrest Health Services will present "Safety and Mobility." If you cannot join in person, join by Zoom here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87945391023?pwd=SUp3aDJMb2xaMW0xNDlLK3RtUXBkZz09. Meeting ID is 879 4539 1023. Passcode is 838631.

After the presentation and business, the group may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be posted at lpdsg.org a few days later.