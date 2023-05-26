Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Gail Hankins and Robert Shirer will present "Traveling with PD."

If you can't join in person, join by Zoom at bit.ly/3BVfQEv. The meeting ID number is 818 1376 2021. Passcode is 173167.

After the presentation and business, attendees may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be also posted on lpdsg.org a few days later.