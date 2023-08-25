The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Karla Freese of Home Care Partners will present "Remaining in Your Own Home," making a home comfortable, safe and functional to age in place.

If you can't join in person, join by Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/4pt62uv2. The meeting ID number is 852 0426 1863. Passcode is 394550.

After the presentation and business, attendees may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be also posted on lpdsg.org a few days later.