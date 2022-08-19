Parkinson's support group meeting Aug. 28

The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Karen O'Hara will talk about Aging Partners services and how to access them. If you cannot join in person, join by Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87580749292?pwd=TkEwOUdiait3ZHpCK0JkdjlybnZLZz09. Passcode is 028827. Meeting ID is 875 8074 9292.

After the presentation and business, the group may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be posted at lpdsg.org a few days later.