 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parkinson's support group meeting Aug. 28

  • 0

The Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group invites everyone to its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Rd. Enter by Door 4. The Great Room is immediately to the right.

Karen O'Hara will talk about Aging Partners services and how to access them. If you cannot join in person, join by Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87580749292?pwd=TkEwOUdiait3ZHpCK0JkdjlybnZLZz09. Passcode is 028827. Meeting ID is 875 8074 9292.

After the presentation and business, the group may break into patient and caregiver groups. A recording will be posted at lpdsg.org a few days later.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AARP seeks Tax-Aide volunteers

The AARP Foundation is seeking volunteers for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service serving …

Change is here to stay

Change is here to stay

People and life change. Twenty-five thousand years ago, humans were stooped in profile, had no wheels, and communicated in grunts and groans. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News