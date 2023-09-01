Nine years ago, Skeeter Schwochow first learned about Lincoln Animal Ambassadors at a pet store when she met Mary Douglas, who was handing out information about how to help LAA. Schwochow signed up to be a volunteer with the intention of helping out for just a year.

She offered to handle a phone line shift, a position she could do from the comfort of her home. Schwochow views the position as valuable to the type of services LAA offers and found her work so rewarding, she continued to do it for several more years.

“To know that you helped feed a hungry pet is such a rewarding experience,” she said.

Answering phone call inquiries isn’t the only way that Schwochow has helped animal organizations. A life-long animal lover, she used to buy bulletproof vests for police dogs. “I loved helping them and praying that a vest would save a life of a service dog.”

Schwochow views LAA as one of the most valuable animal organizations in Lincoln. She supports LAA’s goal of addressing the root causes of animal homelessness by helping pets and their people through an income-based pet food bank and spay/neuter program.

“We help the pets that can't ask for help themselves,” she said. “Owners get into situations where they don't have extra money to feed their pet.”

This past year, Schwochow retired from LAA volunteering because of health issues, which meant she knew she could not always be relied upon to handle phone inquiries regarding LAA’s pet food bank. She now enjoys time with her dogs and can’t imagine living without at least one.

Schwochow encourages anyone considering joining LAA to at least give it a try, because “you will be helping an innocent animal.” Her wish for LAA is to have more funds to buy food to help animals in need.