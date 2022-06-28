One forever home

Once upon a time, a long time ago, a little girl played under a humongous oak tree in the backyard of the fourplex her parents lived in.

Her mother – a unique and imaginative and playful sort of adult – had taken rocks and transformed them into walls between the rooms that were in the make-believe house she built for the little girl. There were appropriate openings for a front and a back door; there were straight stone lines indicating a hallway, a living room, a kitchen and a bedroom. Oddly enough, there was no make-believe bathroom.

The little girl spent long hours in her outside house, pretending to make a cup of coffee and sitting on the couch her mother had made from a huge cardboard box that once-upon-a-time held gigantic cans of green beans used by schools and restaurants. She would have conversations with the occasional bird that landed on a limb in the humongous tree.

Every now and then, she would listen to the traffic on the street in front of the West Kings Highway address she lived in; it was scarce, but it mighta’ been, coulda’ been a visitor coming to visit her in her outdoorsy domain.

It was a quiet existence with no friends to share her adventures with, but it was chock full of stories that she made up herself, and she imagined an entire cast of characters who came to visit.

Ensconced in shade every single day, the little girl made up stories about a whole variety of things … what time-saving appliances were in her breezy kitchen, or what kind of carpet was on the floor of her ethereal living room. She made up stories about her existence in her outdoor world, complete with frequent visiting guests who would share an imaginary cup of tea, or a far-off relative who would drop by to give her big hugs and bring her up to date on family happenings.

She frequently mentally changed the colors of each and every room. One day, the sparkling yellow kitchen would become a lovely light forest green, or the living room would magically morph into a soft, soothing blue to encourage the dreams she so wanted to remember.

Years later, with a lifetime of adventures and trips and numerous houses to live in, the Grown-Up-Little-Girl found herself to be by herself again and occasionally still visited her Outdoor Hideaway, wistfully remembering the stories she told herself and the adventures she’d had and of the dreams she dreamed.

And, as it turned out, she once again changed the color of several of the rooms.

Bonnie Allmon Coffey remembers her little backyard hide-away well. She has learned to value the memories that provide her peace and comfort. Bonnie is eyeing the corner of a vacant spot behind her current living space and envisioning the appropriate room landscape along the dirt. ©2022

