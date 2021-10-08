OLLI offers variety of classes and a fall symposium

When the pandemic struck nearly 18 months ago, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) made a dramatic shift in the methods by which it delivered its classes and events. OLLI quickly moved from in-person class offerings to online courses taught on the video-conferencing platform Zoom. It was a learning experience for people taking classes and for staff as well.

OLLI continues to offer courses on Zoom, recorded programming on demand and has expanded its in-person class offerings this fall. Those delivery modes have become a standard part of OLLI at UNL’s programming. Registration for fall term 2 begins Tuesday, Oct 12, at 8 a.m. The term runs from Oct. 25 to Dec. 11.

“With restrictions on COVID-19 easing and many more people becoming vaccinated, OLLI is able to resume more courses in-person,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. However, he added that gone are the days when OLLI offered only in-person classes.

“As we venture forward, OLLI at UNL will strive to provide a variety of delivery methods which meet the desires of its members,” he said. “We provide many opportunities to learn on Zoom, because our members have shared there are some wonderful benefits of ‘Zooming.’”

Michl noted that the fastest way to register is online.