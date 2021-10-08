OLLI offers variety of classes and a fall symposium

When the pandemic struck nearly 18 months ago, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) made a dramatic shift in the methods by which it delivered its classes and events. OLLI quickly moved from in-person class offerings to online courses taught on the video-conferencing platform Zoom. It was a learning experience for people taking classes and for staff as well.
OLLI continues to offer courses on Zoom, recorded programming on demand and has expanded its in-person class offerings this fall. Those delivery modes have become a standard part of OLLI at UNL’s programming. Registration for fall term 2 begins Tuesday, Oct 12, at 8 a.m. The term runs from Oct. 25 to Dec. 11.
“With restrictions on COVID-19 easing and many more people becoming vaccinated, OLLI is able to resume more courses in-person,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. However, he added that gone are the days when OLLI offered only in-person classes.
“As we venture forward, OLLI at UNL will strive to provide a variety of delivery methods which meet the desires of its members,” he said. “We provide many opportunities to learn on Zoom, because our members have shared there are some wonderful benefits of ‘Zooming.’”
Michl noted that the fastest way to register is online.
The term schedule is designed to appeal to a wide range of interests and includes topics from the arts, science, literature, history, social sciences, health care, history, physical fitness, current affairs and retirement planning. Some of the courses on senior lifestyle topics include:
• Moving in the Right Direction: Senior Housing Issues. Learn how to work through the unique situations that arise as we evaluate the housing options available as we age.
• Aging at Home. Join the Tabitha team and community partners to understand the resources available for aging in place – your place.
• Top 10 Mistakes Made in Estate Planning. Learn how to avoid these mistakes.
• Normal ZZZs and the Impact on Our Lives. Good sleep can help prevent weight gain, reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, improve immune function, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, and enhance our memory.
View the OLLI catalog online to see all course and event offerings.
Fall symposium
OLLI at UNL and the Winter Lecture Series of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln will hold the 2021 fall symposium, “The Fragile Future of Democracy,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the UNL East Campus Union. The symposium will feature experts from UNL, the University of Texas and the U.S. Department of State.
The symposium, which is open to the public, will take place in-person and also will be streamed live on Zoom. The $20 in-person cost includes lunch. The Zoom event is $15 per person. Registration is required in advance by Oct. 15 at https://olli.unl.edu or by calling 402-472-6265. OLLI membership is not required.
American democracy is undergoing several threats and challenges. Disturbing trends in the U.S. are being repeated abroad in other formerly liberal democratic countries.
This year's speakers are:
• John Hibbing, Foundation Regent University Professor of political science, UNL — Hibbing will share his recent research on political views in the U.S. that affect democratic stability.
• Patricia Davis, director, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, global programs, U.S. Department of State — Davis will talk about the democracy and human rights bureau that she directs. This organization has long manifested a democracy promotion program, and it pays attention to specific civil and political rights abroad.
• Zoltan Barany, professor of government, University of Texas at Austin — Barany will discuss problems that must be overcome in a variety of countries if liberal democracy is to be protected, restored or stabilized.
• David Forsythe, professor emeritus of political science, UNL — Forsythe will moderate a panel of the three speakers, who will explore common perspectives as well as differences.
Membership is required to participate in most courses and events. Some events and activities may be open to the public. A $75 membership is good from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022.