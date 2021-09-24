OLLI fall symposium to focus on future of democracy

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, otherwise known as OLLI at UNL, will host its 2021 fall symposium, “The Fragile Future of Democracy,” Saturday, Oct 23, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the UNL East Campus Union.

The symposium will feature experts from UNL, the University of Texas and the U.S. Department of State. Open to the public, the symposium will take place in-person and streamed live on Zoom. The $20 in-person cost includes lunch. The Zoom event is $15 per person. Registration is required by Oct. 15 at https://olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.

In the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was a widespread view in the United States that liberal or constitutional democracy had a bright future. The civil and political rights, which are the foundations of liberal democracy, looked firm. The U.S. and its democratic allies had won the Cold War, and American democracy in particular looked stable with apparently tolerable levels of inequality and continuing upward mobility along with steady overall economic growth.