OLLI fall symposium to focus on future of democracy

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, otherwise known as OLLI at UNL, will host its 2021 fall symposium, “The Fragile Future of Democracy,” Saturday, Oct 23, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the UNL East Campus Union.
The symposium will feature experts from UNL, the University of Texas and the U.S. Department of State. Open to the public, the symposium will take place in-person and streamed live on Zoom. The $20 in-person cost includes lunch. The Zoom event is $15 per person. Registration is required by Oct. 15 at https://olli.unl.edu or by calling the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.
In the early 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was a widespread view in the United States that liberal or constitutional democracy had a bright future. The civil and political rights, which are the foundations of liberal democracy, looked firm. The U.S. and its democratic allies had won the Cold War, and American democracy in particular looked stable with apparently tolerable levels of inequality and continuing upward mobility along with steady overall economic growth.
In recent years, however, American democracy has undergone a number of threats and challenges. It now looks rather fragile in many ways. Disturbing trends in the U.S. are being repeated abroad in other formerly liberal democratic countries such as Hungary, Poland and elsewhere. Many view liberal democracy as an endangered species.
This year's speakers are:
John Hibbing, professor, Political Science, UNL, will share his recent research on political views in the U.S. affecting democratic stability. American political attitudes will then be compared with political trends in selected other countries.
Patricia Davis, director, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL), Global Programs, U. S. Department of State, New Alexandria, Virginia, will talk about the democracy and human rights bureau that she directs. This organization has long manifested a democracy promotion program, and it pays attention to numerous specific civil and political rights abroad. She will talk about the organization's recent efforts and the levels of congressional support across different administrations.
Zoltan Barany, professor, Government, University of Texas, Austin, Texas, will discuss problems that must be overcome in a variety of countries if liberal democracy is to be protected, restored or stabilized. He will also talk about how military regimes or military impacts sometimes remain powerful as in Burma, Egypt and Brazil, and how autocrats manipulate the media.
David Forsythe, professor emeritus in Political Science at UNL, will moderate a final panel of the three speakers who will explore common perspectives as well as differences.