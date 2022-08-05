OLLI at UNL hosts Ice Cream Social on Friday

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, better known as OLLI at UNL, will kick off the 2022-2023 academic year with “A Taste of OLLI” ice cream social Friday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at UNL’s East Campus Union.

OLLI is part of the UNL College of Education and Human Sciences and provides noncredit courses, events and travel opportunities, as well as social opportunities for people age 50 and older. There are no tests, grades or homework. OLLI is about the joy of learning.

Attendees will hear about the benefits of joining a program that offers opportunities to engage the mind and meet others with similar interests. From noncredit courses in the arts, science, literature and contemporary issues to physical activities such as pickleball and kayaking, plus a variety of interest groups, OLLI provides diverse programs to adult learners.

“OLLI is affordable, high quality educational and social experiences for older adults. People simply need to show up and engage in the love of learning,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. “OLLI offers a wide variety of classes with volunteer instructors who are inspiring in their knowledge of their subject. OLLI is a great way to connect to the world and find connections with other people.”

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Parking is free. To learn more about OLLI and register for this event, visit https://olli.unl.edu or call the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.