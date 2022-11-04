October move helped Crooked Creek course recover

The Oct. 10 Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League Fun Day event at Crooked Creek golf course was certainly a change from events held at the course in September. But it was necessary to allow the course to rebound from the terrible spring and summer drought experienced across the state.

The smaller field of 60 golfers was divided into two flights with eight four-man teams in the red flight and seven teams in the white flight. The Shamble format allowed each group to use its best drive. Then each golfer played his own ball to completion of each hole utilizing 75% of his handicap.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for the longest putt made, won by Dan Bunde, and hole 10 for the closest second shot to the pin, won by Jim Carstensen. The next Fun Day was at the Highlands golf course Oct. 12 and will be updated later in the Neighborhood Extra.

WINNERS

Red Flight: First place, score 84-Denny Lacquement, Myron Thoreson, Ken Jirovsky and Bill Rocke (not pictured); second place, score 86-Dan Bunde, Bob Swan, Veryl Jessen and Randy Evans; third place, score 87-Brian Kamler, Ron Christensen, Tom Jensen and Bill Rondeau.

White Flight: First place, score 80-Dave Ankenman, Jon Debus, Darrel Kinnan and Dave Thomas; second place, score 84-Pat Swift, Mark Pankoke, James Johnson and Jeff Kuhlman; third place, score 89-Denny Quick, Pete Kalnins, Craig Tische and Scott Raasch.