New Year’s resolution: Get healthier with a hobby

Has anyone ever told you to get a hobby? It truly is sound advice – it turns out that having hobbies actually yields health benefits! Not sure what hobby you’d want to start? Keep reading for some ideas.

It might sound far-fetched, but having a hobby grants you solace from your otherwise busy life. An article from Australia’s Department of Health and Aged Care listed several health benefits to having hobbies: lower stress, lower chances of depression and increased overall happiness.

Additionally, taking up an athletic hobby has even more benefits, like improved heart health. Taking even a half hour of time out of your day to settle down and do what you love has its perks.

Unless you take to a hobby right away and absolutely love it, you’ll probably have a bit of a trial run with some. There are plenty of categories to choose from: musical, athletic, artistic, philanthropic and more. Know that sticking to your hobby will take a little dedication and consistency at first, and in no time you’ll be an expert!

Here are Tabitha’s picks for some healthy, brain-stimulating and fun activities:

• Learn to play a musical instrument. It is like a mental puzzle, and the challenges you face while learning can help your brain fight against cognitive decline.

• Go for long walks. Dressing weather-appropriately and getting out and about – by yourself or with your pet – can help you clear your mind and allow you to reflect on aspects of your life that you otherwise ignore due to how hectic the rest of your day is. It’s a great way to improve your physical health, too.

• Crochet a scarf, a sweater or a whole getup. Crocheting is a universal craft known for being beginner-friendly. It’s also a relatively inexpensive investment to get started. It’s reported that the repetition of crocheting actually releases the happy hormone, serotonin, in your brain – imagine how much serotonin you will receive when you gift a loved one your hand-crafted pieces!

• Volunteer for an organization you’re passionate about. When you give of your time and talents, not only are you doing good for others, you’re doing good for yourself. Volunteering can connect you with a new group of friendly faces you maybe wouldn’t meet otherwise, and it can add a little more physical activity to your life.

For a simple New Year’s resolution idea, integrate a new hobby into your life – and stick to it! Practice makes perfect, so you may find yourself a pro at your new activity by the end of the year.

This health tip is brought to you by Tabitha. To learn more, visit Tabitha.org or call 402-486-8520.