My jar is full

As if summer was not hot enough, many of us turned up our stoves, started boiling water and did what our ancestors did … canning. In my kitchen hangs an apron inscribed “I eat local, because I can.”

Those who are daughters of kitchens past understand. We do not mind spending $20 to produce six pints of stewed tomatoes or stand for hours pinching for ripeness, blanching, peeling, slicing and boiling peaches in hot water baths. Lids pop as they seal, and we take a moment to silently soak in the beauty of it all … because we can.

Other rewards exist worth our labor. Consider smiling. Yes, smiling … you know, the upturning of the corners of the mouth, preferably in amusement, friendship or approval. Some find smiling difficult, which is sad. A simple smile could make someone feel beautiful, confident or valuable. I swagger somewhat more when given a smile and have found giving one back is effortless. Find fun and see who smiles first when approaching someone on a walk … or just smile because you can.

Then there is loving your neighbor. We have just been released from years of masks and isolation. What is so difficult about rolling up sleeves and getting vaccinations? Please spare this writer the “what ifs” of debate. Opinions change when the worst happens to someone you love. I’m glad everyone has a chance to put a lid on disease by receiving a FREE vaccination.

Speaking of free … sunsets this time of year are amazing. Some of you may say sunrises are also astounding, but I wouldn’t know. Those magnificent colors stretching across skies are caused by scattering light rays, stirring up the atmosphere at the level of the horizon … filling our souls and prompting us to take a moment to absorb the beauty.

Recently I had the pleasure of being part of an all-girls getaway. Food, drinks, card games and insanity reigned. At our age, we have experienced sorrows, adversities and loss. Still, what fills everyone’s jar are stories of family, friends and ridiculous phenomena. Whispered conversations regarding forbidden topics … politics, religion and weight, are manageable as respect and giggles bring us through the muck. Pop! Our jars are sealed.

If it ever rains in this corner of the state, there will be dancing in the streets. I, for one, am going to forsake my umbrella and try to skip down the driveway. Why? Because I can! Please honk when you drive by. Let the world know you find life a gift … because you can.

Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She, like many, is so ready to open a jar of stewed tomatoes and make chili.