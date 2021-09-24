Move to white tees toughens LSMGL York CC Fun Day

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League Fun Day Scramble Sept. 9 did not have any rain as in previous years, and the beautiful day provided relief from the hot temperatures and extended length of the white tees. The York Country Club course is always a challenge for the league to have accurate drives and proper navigation of the tight, tree-lined course.

Two pin prizes were awarded on holes 3 and 4. The longest putt on No. 3 was recorded by Dan Oppegard, while closest to the pin on No. 4 went to Glen Schmieding.

Indian Creek in Elkhorn on Sept. 15 was the next stop for the LSMGL, and Crooked Creek was the site for the Sept. 20 event.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 57- Jerry Petersen, Rick Owens, John Tritt and John Eshleman (not pictured); second place, score 59-Jim Tenopir, Paul Young, Bud Dahlstrom and Don Sackett; third place, score 60-Tim Ryder, Jerry Elfring, Tom Johnson and Rick Shaneyfelt.

Flight B: First place, score 63-Bill Rocke, Tom Meyer, Pat Kappes and Dave Reifschneider; second place, score 66-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Denny Quick and Craig Beach; third place, score 66-Greg Bauer, Jim Martin, Gary Roller and Myron Thoreson.

Flight C: First place, score 68-Robert Hailey, Larry Morford, Bill Israelson and Mike Grieger (not pictured); second place, score 69-Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson, Randy Evans and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 69-Steve Cherep, Dean Muller, Dave Dunning and Robert LaMarre.

