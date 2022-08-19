Move to gold tees helps LSMGL scores at Tara Hills

A move up to the gold tees made a difference on a number of holes for Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members at the Tara Hills course at Papillion Aug. 10, but none more pronounced than the 18th hole.

Many of the groups had legitimate birdie opportunities on No. 18 as the long drivers could easily hit it over the creek. The Shamble format used 80% of a player’s handicap, then once the team chose the best drive, everyone played their own ball to the cup. One score was recorded on par 3’s and par 5’s, and two on par 4’s.

The course was in equally good condition as it was for the league’s first event in May. Flag prizes were awarded on two holes, with Gary Wells winning the closest tee shot on No. 15 and Craig Tische making the longest putt on No. 9. The next Fun Day was the Ned Hedges annual league finale at the Highlands and Pioneers courses Aug. 17, honoring division winners for 2022.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 88-Jerry Petersen, Randy Haas, John Eshlemen and John Tritt; second place, score 92-Ron Cunningham, Kent Jex, Ron Ruff and Bob Coleman; third place, score 94- Doug Emery, Craig Tische, Don Bunde and Mike Kempke.

Flight B-First place, score 88-Bill Allen, Craig Beach, Loy Forster and Denny Quick; second place, score 93-Gary Wells, Pat Kappes, Jack Morris and Dave Reifschneider; third place, score 97-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson and Glen Schmieding.

Flight C-First place, score 92-Terry Waak, Mike Grieger, Gary McCown and Verdell Schramm; second place, score 95-Jerry Brase, Arnold Ehlers, Craig Pope and Randy Stubbs; third place, score 95-Tom Binder, Terry Johnson, Scott Raasch and Deloy Stark.